KARACHI - The Mohammad Ali Jinnah University (MAJU) will train 300 software developers to work worldwide on 500 billion IT industry project.

It is mentioned here that the university which is now ranked as number one private sector university of Sindh organised a workshop in collaboration with the National Computing Education Accreditation Council, (NCEAC) Higher Education Commission (HEC) and its Computer Science Department to practically demonstrate to undertake E-lance projects. Renowned Master Trainer Sajid Hussain conducted this workshop at university auditorium, the other day.

Addressing to the students, the university President Prof Dr Zubair Shaikh asked them to start E-lance projects and not to be disappointed in case of continuous failures in this field. He advised them to be remained hopeful that one day at last they will achieve their targets successfully.

He also said that no matter, if you don’t find a suitable job for a long time, you should take initiative to develop your on job himself which may lead you toward a bright career. He said that freelancing capability may provide you many projects in international market as well as in Pakistani market also.

Dr Zubair Shaikh also advised to the students not to be in hurry to earn more money in shortest possible time, time will come for you to achieve your dreams.