GUJRANWALA - A man gunned down his lover here in Muslim Ganj area of Kamoke on Saturday. According to police sources, the woman identified as Naila, wife of Aslam, had established illicit relations with the accused namely Waqas. They, however, developed some differences. In the wee hours of Saturday, Waqas barged into her house and shot Naila dead. The police shifted the dead to hospital for autopsy and registered a case against the accused.