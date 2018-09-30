Share:

WAZIRABAD - A man tortured his 53-year-old wife, mother of five, to death over a family dispute here in village Chak Baig, some 10km from here.

According to police source, Nazeer Ahmad Cheema, 57, son of Muhammad Akram Cheema, had contracted marriage with Jameela Bibi, a resident of the same village, almost 40 years ago. The couple has four sons and a daughter from the wedlock. They, however, developed differences over some domestic issue and started living separately. Half of the house was in use of Nazeer Cheema who lived with his two sons while Jameela lived in the other half portion of the house with her two sons and daughter. According to family sources, a month ago Jameela had filed a suit for divorce in local a family court. The sources claimed the couple developed differences as their daughter had disappeared and contracted a free will marriage someone three years ago. Nazeer, however, was unaware of the whole episode and he often would ask his wife about his daughter.

He again asked about his daughter which sparked a quarrel between the couple. The situation heated up and Nazeer Cheema started beating Jameela severely. In the meanwhile, the woman's head struck against the concrete cap of a nearby gutter and fell down. The man continued torturing and kicking her in the belly and head. Resultantly she died on the spot. The accused himself called police helpline 15 and confessed to his crime.

The Saddr Police rushed to the scene and arrested the accused. The police have registered a case against him Under Section 302/34, 337F1, 337 L2 and started investigation.

MAN, FATHER -IN-LAW CRUSHED TO DEATH

A man along with his father-in-law died in a headlong collision between a car and motorcycle. Two others in the car got injured in the accident. The collision took place on Alipur Chattha-Gujranwala Road near here.

According to rescue sources, 34-year-old Fakhar Abbas, son of Sabtai, a resident of Village Bucha Chattha along with his father-in-law Muhammad Arif, 60, resident of Village Khadka, was on the way to Gujranwala from Alipur Chattha to purchase some medicines on a motorcycle. Near Kalaski, opposite Dera Jammu, a Alipur Chattha-bound speeding car hit the bike head-on. Resultantly both motorcyclists died on the spot while two car riders suffered injuries.

The Ahmad Nagar Police reached the site and removed the dead bodies to THQ Hospital Wazirabad while the injured were shifted to Gujranwala. The police registered a case.