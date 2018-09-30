Share:

MULTAN - The Multan Electric Power Company has issued a final notice to Nishtar Hospital for payment of electricity dues with a warning that the power supply to the hospital will be cut off if the bill is not paid before October 1.

The Mepco sources revealed that the hospital has defaulted on an amount of Rs50 million and the bill has not been paid for several months. Sources informed that many notices and reminders had already been served on the hospital administration, but to no avail. The hospital administration told media that the bill was not paid due to excessive units.

They said that the concerned department of Mepco has been contacted to get issued corrected bill and it would be paid till October 1. It may not be out of place to mention here that Nishtar Hospital is the largest health outlet of South Punjab where patients from the bordering areas of Sindh, KPK and Balochistan also come for treatment.

The disconnection of power supply to the hospital will jeopardize the lives of thousands of patients.