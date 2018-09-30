Share:

MILAN - Cristiano Ronaldo believes the overhead bicycle kick he scored for Real Madrid against his current club Juventus last season was better than Mohamed Salah's which won the FIFA goal of the year award. "Salah deserved to win the Puskas award, it was a good goal. But let's be honest, let's not lie to ourselves, my goal was the best," Ronaldo told his 142 million Instagram followers. Ronaldo lost out to former Real Madrid teammate Luka Modric for the best player award and to Liverpool's Salah for the Puskas Award for the best goal. Salah won the award for his curling strike against Everton in the Premier League in December. "I'm not disappointed, life is like that, sometimes you win and others lose, what interests me is that in 15 years of career I managed to maintain the same levels."–AFP