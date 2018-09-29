Share:

Islamabad-A vehicle rashly driven by a woman driver ran over two persons sleeping in front of a makeshift hotel in the area of sector F-10/3 on Friday night, killing one and injuring the other. Rehman Wahab son of Tawaab Khan, a resident of district Noshera reported to Shalimar police that his brother Ajmal Wahab used to work at a roadside hotel in sector F-10/3 here and was ran over by a speedy vehicle. “My brother Ajmal Wahab and another man Baseer Khan were sleeping in front of a hotel on the night of September 28 when a car (ZV-244 ICT) ran over them. Both the injured men were immediately shifted to PIMS for medical treatment where Ajmal Wahab died while Baseer Khan is still under treatment,” he told the police. The police have identified the driver as Zakia Rasheed, wife of Nouman Kiani, a resident of sector F-11/3. The complainant made a request to the police that the driver who caused the death of his brother through rash driving should be prosecuted under the law. The police have taken the vehicle into custody and has arrested the driver. Further investigation is underway, according to the officials at the police station.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police on Saturday conducted a targeted search operation against criminal elements and arrested nine drug pushers, three outlaws and 22 suspects besides recovery of 8.810 kilogram hashish and 210 gram heroin from them. Following directions of State Minister for Interior Sheheryar Afridi and IGP Islamabad Jan Muhammad, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Syed Mohammad Amin Bukhari had constituted special teams for effective crackdown against criminal elements. These teams conducted search operation in areas of Ramana and Shalimar police stations including areas of Mera Badia, sector G-12, Dhoke Kashmirian, Aslam Market and areas in its vicinity. The police teams nabbed nine drug pushers and recovered cache of narcotics from them. A total of 1350 gram hashish was recovered from Sher Muhammad alias Shera, 1210 gram hashish from Danish, 1120 gram hashish from Khalid Mehmood, 1320 gram hashish from Naveed Butt, 1280 gram hashish from Altaf among others. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway, according to the police.