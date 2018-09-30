Share:

LAHORE (Staff Reporter): The PIAF leadership has congratulated the newly-elected office-bearers of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry who won the election from PIAF-Founders Alliance platform, hoping the new body will utilise their best abilities to serve the traders. The leadership including PIAF former chairman Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, new chairman PIAF Mian Nauman Kabir, senior vice chairman Nasir Hameed Khan, vice chairman Javed Iqbal Siddiqui said that new office-bearers should urge the government to take up the issues of business community on priority basis. They said that PIAF Founders Alliance is playing a significant role for the promotion of trade and industry issues for the last sixteen years which is the main reason of winning the hearts of business community in the form of votes casted in their favor every year. They urged the new office-bearers to forward their proposals to the PIAF as well as the LCCI so that the issue being faced by them could be taken up with concerned government circles.