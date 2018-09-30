Share:

KARACHI - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Allama Razi Hussaini Saturday condemned the controversial remarks of Pakistan People’s Party MPA Sohail Anwar Sial and asked him to apologise.

The TLP city chief said that the PPP is trying to spread ethnic violence in the province in order to divert the attention of the people from their corruption. “Sial’s remarks against Muhajirs are against the ideology of Pakistan,” he said. Allama Razi was of the view that controversial remarks of PPP MPA hurt the sentiments of billions of patriotic Pakistanis. Not only the Urdu-speak people but also the TLP top leadership migrated from India after the separation. He demanded the PPP leadership apologise over Sial’s remarks.

Allama Hussaini asked his party MPAs Mufti Qasim Fakhri and Younus Soomro to raise voice against the remarks in the provincial assembly. The TLP lawmakers assured the party leadership that they will speak on the issue in the assembly, saying that Sial would have to apologise over his controversial remarks. They demanded the national security agencies including NACTA take notice of the statement that was deliberately made to spread ‘ethnic violence’.

The TLP parliamentary leader in Sindh Assembly Mufti Qasim Fakhri said the provincial government gave nothing to Karachi and its citizens in this budget. “Even the representation of Karachi in the provincial cabinet is not as much as it should be,” he added.

He said that the TLP is emerging new political force of Karachi and interior Sindh and it would not leave people at the rulers’ mercy. In the by-elections, people have a golden chance to reject those who were involved in horse-trading, he said.