Share:

ISLAMABAD - Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressed the hope that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf candidates would win with overwhelming majority in the by-elections.

Talking to media in Bani Gala, he said that the government did not believe in interventions in elections and that is why no administrative changes had been made in the constituencies where bye-elections are being held.

Chaudhary said that by-elections would be transparent, adding that a number of PTI candidates called on Prime Minister Imran Khan in Islamabad on Saturday and discussed various issues of importance with him.

The prime minister also talked of reorganisation of the party. The minister said that an earlier meeting chaired by the premier deliberated on promoting tourism in the country.

He said that the upcoming cleanliness campaign across the country was also discussed in today’s meetings. On a question regarding appointment of Chairman Public Accounts Committee, the minister said that he personally believed that opposition had no right to this position. However, final decision on this issue will be taken by the party with consensus, he said.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had also said that PTI only believed in free and fair elections and no interference would be allowed in the by-elections.