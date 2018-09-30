Share:

KAMALIA - The water level in the River Ravi has been rising continuously as the flow was 37,000 cusecs here on Saturday. This amount of water shows low-level flood in the river. The water spilled in River Ravi from the India side has been reduced to 20,000 cusecs at Juster point while there is a 37,000 cusec water flow that is passing through Head Balloki towards Kamalia. Five of the eight gates of the bridge at Kamalia-Chichawati are obstructed due to the sand which will increase the level of water passing under the bridge.