SHEIKHUPURA - A child and man died and four others got injured in a road accident and a roof collapse incident here, rescue sources informed. According to rescuers, a speeding truck crushed to death a four-year-old kid while crossing road along with uncle on Band Road here. Separately a man died and four others ijured in a roof collapse incident occurred in the suburbs of Sheikhupura. The dead body and injured were shifted to hospital.