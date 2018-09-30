Share:

LAHORE - The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) told the Supreme Court here on Saturday that a sum of Rs313 million out of total Rs432 million had been recovered from those BS-17 and above officers who had worked in the 56 public sector companies, set up by the previous government, and were drawing over Rs 300,000 a month.

A two-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) took up the case in the SC’s Lahore Registry. The NAB director general presented the reports on court’s direction.

He informed the court that a total of Rs432 million were to be recovered from officers working in these companies, out of which 313 million rupees have been returned while 118 million rupees have to be recovered from nine officers. The apex court directed the nine officers to submit their points of view on DG NAB’s report.

CJP Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had taken suo motu notice of the matter. In the meantime, the Punjab Finance Department has notified withdrawal of the higher pay packages of government employees working in the firms or authorities with effect from Jan 1, 2018, permitting them to get their original salaries with a mere 20 percent deputation allowance. The move has reduced their salaries to lower than those of their colleagues working in the Civil Secretariat who are enjoying 50 per cent of their basic pays as Secretariat Allowance with effect from Jan 1.