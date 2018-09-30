Share:

Punjab University's Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) on Saturday organised a seminar on 'Kitchen Gardening' to create awareness about growing vegetables at home. Addressing the event, IAGS Director Prof Dr Muhammad Saleem Haider said that there was dire need to educate people about the benefits of kitchen gardening. He promised to help conduct more seminars and workshops for the benefit of students and community. In his address, he encouraged all participants and students to create awareness about kitchen gardening in their vicinity. Later on, shields and seeds of winter vegetables were distributed among the guests and speakers. Others who attended the seminar included Chief Organiser Dr Mubeen Sarwar, garden expert, edible landscape activist Jawad Qadir, Abdul Salam from Directorate of Floriculture, Senior Seed Consultant from Engro (Pvt) Abid Dar, faculty members and students. Punjab University's Institute of Agricultural Sciences (IAGS) on Saturday organised a seminar on 'Kitchen Gardening' to create awareness about growing vegetables at home. –APP