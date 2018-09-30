Share:

KARACHI - Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto (SMBB) medical college in Lyari has provided one year scholarships to its 50 brilliant and deserving students to complete their MBBS and have also honour its 30 graduates with appreciation certificates on passing FCPS exams in first attempt.

A ceremony to distribute scholarships and appreciation certificates to these students was organised by the management at the college on Saturday. The college management also presented appreciation letters to parents who encouraged and worked hard to provide the needed support to their children to become a doctor. Students and their parents were guests of honour in the ceremony.

There were very emotional scenes at the ceremony, when parents shared their feelings and sufferings they faced to get their children enrolled to become a doctor. Speaking on this occasion, the college Principal Prof Dr Anjum Rehman said that the college has provided scholarship to 50 students studying in different years of MBBS.

This includes student’s one year fee and complete syllabus, she said. Our 30 graduates have passed FCPS part one and two exams in first attempt which is very encouraging for all of us and we all are overwhelmed. This is the exam in which many of doctors get success after multiple attempts.

We are also very thankful to the leadership of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Sindh government and health department for provide the college with required resources. Support of law enforcement agencies is also appreciable to bring peace here because there was once a time when teachers, students and parents were afraid to even come in this area, Prof Anjum noted.

“I am very happy that this college has provided opportunity to underprivileged communities as we have produced 300 doctors so far from this institute,” she said.

Expressing their feelings, parents said that the college has made their dreams to get their children become a doctor, a reality. It is still difficult to believe that our children become doctors. We were also worried about paying fees but happy that the college administration has solved the issue too, they added.