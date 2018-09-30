Share:

LAHORE - SNGPL defeated Ashraf Sugar Mills 2-0 in one-sided match of the Pakistan Premier Football League at Qasim Bagh Stadium, Multan. SNGPL made some good moves right from the start but were unable to convert. Before the end of first half, lapses in Ashraf Sugar Mills defence provided Shahzaib chance to score in the 40th minute. SNGPL doubled the lead when Shoaib converted in the 44th minute. In the second half Ashraf Sugar mills tried hard but the forwards could not upset the solid defense line of the opponent. The second encounter between SSGC and Civil Aviation Authority encounter ended in a goalless draw. SSGC started aggressively against CAA but the defenders denied the goal, some close chances were missed, counter attacks by the CAA were also tackled well.–Staff reporter