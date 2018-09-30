Share:

KARACHI - Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested more than one dozen suspects in separate targeted raids in parts of the city.

According to details, Tamuria Police arrested two men for their alleged involvement in spreading anti-state propaganda on the social media. The suspects include Rehan and Omair. Police said they were affiliated with the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-London (MQM-L) and involved in spreading anti-state material on the social media. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was under way.

Separately, Pirabad police arrested an accused, namely Omar Zada. Police said the accused person was placed on the fourth schedule and he is affiliated with the banned militant outfit – Jaish-e-Muhammad. In another raid, two suspected criminals were arrested during an encounter with the police in Ferozabad area. Police officials said that the suspects, namely Hamza Ali and Naeemuddin, were arrested after an exchange of fire in injured condition. The injured suspects were later moved to Jinnah Postgradaute Medical Centre (JPMC) for medical treatment.

Similarly, three more suspects were arrested during a raid conducted on a tip-off by Jackson police. The suspects included Abdullah, Abdul Wahab and Suleman. Police said suspects were involved in drug peddling. The police also recovered drugs from their possession.

Separately, two more drug peddlers were arrested during a raid in Docks area. The suspects included Ashar and Noman. Police also claimed to have recovered drugs from their possession. Cases against them were registered and further investigation was under way.

Meanwhile, Mauripur police arrested two suspects during a raid on Hawksbay Road. The suspects were identified as Rashid and Usman. Police officials said the suspects were involved in various cases of street crime.