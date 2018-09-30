Share:

OKARA - A local court sentenced a man to death and fined him a total Rs200,000 for murdering his wife here on Saturday.

According to the prosecution, suspect Yaqoob, son of Khushi Muhammad, a resident of Iqbalnagar, Arifwala had allegedly killed his wife Kulsoom Bibi, mother of six children, at Sabir Pia Town over domestic issues in 2008. Additional District and Sessions Judge Hafiz Rizwan Aziz convicted the accused for the murder and awarded him death sentence. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs200,000 upon him. The convict will have to serve six more months in prison if he fails to pay the fine.