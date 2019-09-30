Share:

The House Business Advisory Committee of the National Assembly met in Parliament House Monday with Speaker Asad Qaiser in the Chair to discuss the business for the Session of the National Assembly.

The agenda and ways and means to run the proceedings of the current session of the National Assembly were discussed. It was decided that the current Session would be continued till 4th October, 2019. It was further decided that apart from government and private Members business, matters of public importance would be discussed.

The meeting was attended by the MNAs; Mr. Iqbal Muhammad Ali, Mr. Agha Hassan Baloch, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Ch. Muhammad Barjees Tahir, Mr.

Khurram Dastgir Khan, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada, Syed Naveed Qamar, Shahida Akhtar Ali and Secretary and Special Secretary National Assembly.