ISLAMABAD-Islamabad police arrested 226 outlaws during the last week and recovered looted items including gold ornaments, cars and bikes worth millions of rupees from them, a police spokesman said on Sunday.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar ud Din Syed directed police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests.

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Aamir Zulfiqar khan, renewed efforts were made and the police achieved remarkable success. Owing these efforts, 34 robbery cases were traced and 41 persons were arrested. The police also arrested 23 absconders during the same period.

Moreover, the police also held 19 accused for their involvement in bootlegging and drug-peddling activities while 3.025 kilogram hashish, 1.225 kilogram heroin, 180 bottle wines were recovered from them. They also arrested 22 persons for having illegal weapons and recovered 21 pistols, 3 Guns and 92 live rounds from them. Six gamblers were arrested and gambling money as well as gambling tools were recovered from their possession.

Moreover, the police nabbed several other accused for their alleged involvement in crime cases of various natures. DIG (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed has said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in such acts would have to face action as per law.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.