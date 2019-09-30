Share:

MULTAN - The number of dengue cases is on the rise here as 10 new patients have reported during the last 24 at Nishtar Hospital. With detection of new cases, the number of people suffering from the virus has reached 28 across the city. Up to 18 out of the 28 patients brought during the past 48 hours were found to have been infected with the virus while the reports of other 10 are still pending. Meanwhile, four dengue patients have been discharged from the hospital after being found negative for the virus. Anti-dengue campaign is being carried out across Multan on a regular basis while the district administration has appealed to locals to cooperate with the officials.