Share:

LOS ANGELES - Britney Spears is taking time to ‘’stop and reflect’’ on her career.

The ‘Toxic’ hitmaker took to Instagram to share a special message with her fans, where she said she was taking time to ‘’focus on what [she] really wants’’, as she’s been working ‘’nonstop’’ since she was a child.

She wrote alongside a picture of herself on stage: ‘’I hope y’all haven’t forgotten about me!!! I’m taking this transition in my life to focus on what I really want ... I’ve been working nonstop, well, since I was 8 years old in the business.

‘’Sometimes it’s good to stop and reflect !!!! Miss you all ... I really do have the best fans in the world !!! #fbf (sic)’’

Britney, 37, announced earlier this year she was taking a break from her career whilst her father, Jamie Spears, was battling health issues.

Since then, the singer - who has sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline - has had a tough few months as she has been battling to see her conservatorship come to an end.