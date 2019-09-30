Share:

LAHORE - Members of the National Assembly called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM Office here on Sunday.

Those who called on the chief minister were Khurram Shahzad, Malik Nawab Sher Waseer and Raza Nasrullah. Public welfare and development projects came under discussion during the meeting. The chief minister said on this occasion that the PTI government was focused on the problems of every city and every village and was striving to solve them day-in and day-out. He said the government will leave no stone unturned in order to fulfil needs of the people. He said that PTI’s government believed in equal progress and prosperity for all areas across the province.

“Every year two phases of Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan will be completed,” he said, adding that rural roads stretching to 1,500 kilometres will be repaired and constructed by December of current year. He said that in order to provide transport facilities to the masses “Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan” project will continue for five years. In the first phase, he said, 15 billion rupees will be spent on the repair and construction of roads in rural areas in Punjab while the second phase of “Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan” will be launched in January 2020.

He said the rural economy will greatly benefit from construction of carpeted roads in rural areas of Punjab and people will not only be facilitated but economic activities will also increase with the construction of carpeted roads in rural areas.

“With the completion of “Naya Pakistan Manzalain Assan” programme, easy access from fields to the market will be made possible, he said.

Usman Buzdar stated that proposals of assembly members on development projects will be given preference. “Assembly members should play a vigorous and effective role for eradication of dengue during its campaign,” he stressed. “We are moving forward in anti-dengue campaign and considering it a noble mission. People from all segments of society will have to play their proactive role in order to overcome and eliminate this epidemic,” he said.

DEATH DUE TO POLICE TORTURE

Taking notice of death of a citizen due to alleged police torture in Nawab Town, Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought report from the Punjab Police inspector general and ordered an impartial investigation into the incident. He said that legal proceedings should be initiated against those held responsible after ascertaining reasons for death of the citizen. He said that justice would be dispensed to the family of the victim.

PM PRAISED FOR UNGA SPEECH

Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Sunday felicitated Prime Minister Imran Khan for his successful US visit and fiery speech at the United Nations General Assembly. Buzdar said that every Pakistani felt proud and elevated due to successful visit of Prime Minister Imran Khan to the US. A ray of hope has infused in hearts and minds of the oppressed Kashmiris after historic speech delivered by Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said. “Prime Minister Imran Khan’s speech has been described as very impressive in the entire world. Prime Minister Imran Khan put up the Kashmir case as ambassador of innocent Kashmiri people,” he maintained. Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed the so-called democracy in India and the fascist face of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said. The world community is now paying attention to the Kashmir dispute. Prime Minister Imran Khan has effectively highlighted and portrayed the Kashmir issue across the globe,” Buzdar said. The Indian government cannot turn a blind eye towards this issue, he said, adding that the world community will have to grant right to self-determination to the unarmed and oppressed Kashmiris.