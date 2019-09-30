Share:

LAHORE - Central Punjab were in firm control of their round three four-day first-class Quaid-e-Azam Trophy fixture at Quetta’s Bugti Stadium as they had Balochistan at 119 for five at the close of the second day’s play after putting up 521 for six declared. The visitors’ daunting first innings score came on the back of a fantastic double-century by Salman Butt – who scored 237 runs off 376 balls. The left-handed opening batsman struck 35 fours in his 549-minute stay at the crease. From the other end, Zafar Gohar registered his maiden first-class century, scoring an unbeaten 138-ball 100, studded with 14 fours and three sixes. The two resumed the day for Central Punjab at 338 for five and knitted a 205-run stand, helping their side to bag all five batting points by surpassing the 400-run mark inside 110 overs. Soon after Yasir Shah, who returned three for 163, got Salman’s wicket, Azhar Ali put the hosts into bat. Balochistan failed to put up a strong fight from the onset of their reply as Azeem Ghumman, the centurion of the previous match, fell early. They lost three more wickets in a span of just six runs which had them reeling at 58 for four. The hosts lost another wicket 19 runs later.