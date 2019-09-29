Share:

ISLAMABAD-For the fourth year, the European Union Delegation to Pakistan and WWF-Pakistan jointly commemorated the Climate Diplomacy Day in Islamabad on Sunday to highlight adverse impacts of climate change and seek positive actions.

Aiming to encourage informed debate on climate change, the event brought together people from diverse backgrounds to become part of the exchanges taking place worldwide in the crucial reflection on how to explore the opportunities arising through the irreversible transition to low carbon economies while ensuring equitable access to sustainable development.

The event kicked off with the participants cycling from the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) on a designated route as a symbolic gesture to raise awareness to curtail the growth of greenhouse emissions by promoting eco-friendly modes of transportation.

The event then moved on to documentary screening – Our Planet, Our Business – which shed light on role of businesses in building sustainable future.

It showed that all business activities depend on the nature. Planet Earth provides our societies with all the material we need for free including: clean air and water, food, soil, a benign climate and productive seas. But the global loss of nature is making the planet less stable and is already costing our economies trillions of dollars every year.

Ambassador-Designate of the European Union Androulla Kaminara said: The EU continues to reaffirm its steadfast commitment to the Paris Agreement as the essential multilateral framework governing global action to deal with climate change. While the EU is on track to exceed its 2020 target for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, it is determined to help raise global ambition and lead the way on accelerated climate action on all fronts.

The youth climate movement is a sign of the growing awareness in our societies that climate change is a reality already that requires action today. The EU will continue engaging with partners, including Pakistan, to address the common challenge of climate change through a multilateral approach.

Addressing the event, Malik Amin Aslam, Advisor to Prime Minister Pakistan on Climate Change, who was the chief guest of the event, said that Pakistan annually faces economic losses between USD 6-14 billion solely due to deteriorating climatic conditions. Melting of the glaciers in its northern regions of Pakistan could disturb the biodiversity of the entire country and adversely influence the climatic conditions.

“The current government is fully aware of the climate change challenges facing Pakistan and is taking adequate measures to deal with them”, he added.

To discuss the impacts of climate change and bring forth practical solutions, a speech competition was held on the theme ‘Youth for Climate Action’ amongst the students. Atotal of 30 youngsters from 10 private and government colleges and universities, in the 14 to 22 years age group, participated in the competition. The best young speaker received a cash prize of PKR 25,000 and an acknowledgement certificate by the chief guest.