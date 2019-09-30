Share:

LAHORE - A clinical workshop was held for dengue patients at Lahore General Hospital on Sunday. The participants included MS Dr. Mahmud Salah Uddin, doctors, nurses and paramedical staff. The participants were given lectures by Dr. Bilal Nasir and Dengue Expert Team who shed light on symptoms, complications, precautions and treatment of dengue disease. Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof. Dr. Sardar Muhammad Alfareed Zafar stressed the need for support from the general public to overcome the challenge and said every citizen should ensure proper cleanliness around houses so that dengue mosquitoes could not flourish. He said that in the light of the directions of the Punjab Government special arrangements have been made here at Lahore General Hospital and 40 beds have been allocated for dengue patients where doctors, nurses and other medical staff have been deputed round the clock and everybody is at high alert.