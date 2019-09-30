Share:

Punjab Chief Secretary Yousaf Naseem Khokhar on Monday directed the authorities to accelerate pace of work on waste to energy project and enhance coordination with the federal government to remove the ‘bottlenecks’.

He issued these directions while presiding over a meeting to review progress on the waste to energy project, here at Civil Secretariat.

The Chief Secretary said that besides power generation and effective waste management, the project would also help overcome the environmental pollution.

He mentioned that dumping of garbage not only harm land but also adversely affects human beings and livestock, adding that under the project garbage would be used to produce electricity.

Yousaf Naseem Khokhar said that faults in waste management system are being removed and cleanliness in cities is being improved.

Secretary Energy Aamir Jan briefed the meeting that initially the waste to energy project is for five cities including Lahore, Rawalpindi, Multan, Faisalabad and Gujranwala. The project would go a long way in effective waste management, protecting environment as well as power generation, he maintained.

The meeting was attended by administrative secretaries of local government, environment and officers concerned.

INP/SB