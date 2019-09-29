Share:

WAH CANTT - The number of dengue cases in the garrison city rose to 8, but concerned civic authorities have still not launched fumigation drive against the fatal virus.

Dangerous dengue mosquitoes after taking lives of people in Rawalpindi and Islamabad during the last few days have targeted Wah, affecting the residents, official data of local health department reveals. Poor cleanliness and unchecked heaps of garbage at every nook and corner of the city have provided a favourable ground for mosquitoes to breed, risking the spread of dengue fever and as the dengue threat is looming. According to health experts, no arrangements for anti-dengue virus spray in residential and commercial areas had posed health hazards for the residents.

A resident of Lalazar Colony Iqbal Khokhar said that a number of children were suffering from malaria. He feared dengue outbreak urging the administration to take anti-dengue measures.

Talking to this reporter, Yusra Khalid and Kanwal, residents of Officer Colony, said that fumigation was not carried out in the area. They said that cantonment board authorities were requested time and again to launch fumigation drive but to no avail, adding that no fund was approved for it so far.

“Heaps of garbage are lying everywhere; roads are flooded with rainwater and the city has become a hub of mosquitoes, but no one is there to clear the mess,” said Raja Habib, a resident of Nawababad.

Anees Ahmed, a resident of Muneerabad, said that there were no arrangements of cleanliness and the dengue threat was looming due to garbage and filth while he alleged that no action was being taken to eradicate the dengue from the area.

“Along with some deaths, the situation may take an alarming turn if the concerned authorities do not take proper preventive measures in general and individuals in particular”, said health expert Khalid Khawaja.

Talking to this reporter, people belonging to various localities demanded anti-dengue spray to prevent growth of mosquitoes causing dengue fever.

When contacted, Vice President Cantonment Board Wah Amjad Kashmiri said that the civic body lacked resources and manpower.

He said that fumigation was started immediately after the case was surfaced, adding that all possible steps were being taken to contain outbreak of the mosquito born disease.