ISLAMABAD - Muhammad Faheem lifted the amateur title of the Kashmir Solidarity Azadi Tenpin Bowling Championship 2019 here at Leisure City Club, Rawalpindi on Saturday night.

Although Faheem and others grabbed top positions, yet it was eight-year-old Ayzaz-ur-Rehman, who got the limelight and won many hearts. Tears were clearly witnessed on number of faces, especially the ladies, as they saw Ayzaz fighting with the seasoned campaigners. Ayaz, who managed to book a place in the final round against all the odds, was the star attraction for the packed arena.

Total 30 players took part in the amateur category. Each player was awarded two games in the final round, which was started with five players in action. All eyes were set on Ayzaz, as he was trying his luck at lane number 4, while other senior players were occupying other lanes. However, it became clear soon that the age factor was the main obstacle between Ayzaz and others, as the youngster was finding it very difficult to cope with the big match pressure. He was highly nervous and unable to focus on the game, while the spectators were cheering and pushing him to show his magic.

After playing first six attempts poorly, Ayzaz finally got some confidence due to consistent support of the spectators and his dad, Ijaz-ur-Rehman, who had introduced tenpin bowling in the country and worked hard for the promotion of this wonderful indoor sports. Ijaz’s face was telling the exact story, as he was looking highly passionate and all set to grab the ball and start playing for his son. But he kept on controlling his emotions and giving tips to his son after every attempt. But all the tips and support of the spectators could not save Ayzaz from finishing the first game at rock bottom of the points table.

In the second game, Imran Mani and Shahrukh were enjoying massive lead over their nearest rivals, as it was looking like two-way battle between them. Faheem was occupying third place, while Ali and Ayzaz were already out of the title race. After seven attempts, Faheem was dominating and enjoying seven pins lead over his closest rival Imran. Faheem continued with his heroics and left his opponents far behind to enjoy comfortable lead. He could even afford to miss the last two attempts, but he, in the last attempt, scored a smash to clinch the title.

He finished on top with 329 pins, Imran secured second place with 306 pins, Shahrukh grabbed third place with 288 pins, Ali got fourth place with 281 pins and Ayzaz took fifth place with 200 pins. The prize distribution ceremony of the championship will be held today (Monday), in which cash prizes of more than Rs 500,000, trophies, shields and certificates will be distributed among the top players.