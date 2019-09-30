Share:

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Sunday advised chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other Opposition parties to dedicate their “Azadi March” to Kashmir cause and join the government’s efforts to represent the public sentiments in true spirit.

Talking to media after a rousing welcome by the PTI leaders and workers for Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad International Airport on his return after historic address at UN General Assembly, the Special Assistant said that the JUI’F’s card of Tahaffuz-e-Namoos-e-Risalat would not be acceptable to the masses after the Prime Minister had contested the case of Islam and Holy Prophet’s (PBUH) sanctity at the world forum effectively.

She said that Imran Khan had truly represented the suppressed people of Indian Occupied Kashmir at UNGA that’s why the whole Pakistani nation was proud to welcome their leader on his return.

Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister had foiled the agenda of some religious parties who had tried to play up the religious sentiments for their own gains.

Says Imran Khan rules people’s hearts

She said that the Prime Minister categorically told the world that there was no other Islam but the one preached by Holy Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him) and proved to be the true follower of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

She viewed that a true follower of Islam never succumbed to any pressure in his decision making and always kept the interest of the nation and the region above.

“Within his speech of less than an hour, the Prime Minister has fell flat all the wishes of those who were playing political gimmickry in the name of Azadi March through different tactics,” she stated.

The Special Assistant said that the Prime Minister had thwarted all the designs of some politicians through his prudent and futuristic roadmap.

She said today’s historic welcome by the whole nation for the Prime Minister is evidence that he ruled the hearts of the people being a true representative of their sentiments and dreams.

On Monday, she said that the Prime Minister would visit the earthquake-hit Mirpur city of Azad Kashmir resolving that the government would not leave their quake victims alone in this time of distress and ensure their timely rehabilitation.

President of PTI’s AJK Chapter Barrister Sultan Mehmood said that the Prime Minister had effectively contested the Kashmir case at the global forum.