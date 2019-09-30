Share:

KARACHI - The Orphan Care Programme of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, known as the ‘Al-Khidmat Kifalat-e-Yatama Programme’, organised a Fun Gala at Dream World Resorts in Karachi on Sunday.

The one-day gala was participated by well-known philanthropists, artistes, officials from the government institutions and private and multinational companies, media representatives and bloggers who spent their entire day with children who came from Mirpur Khas, Tando Allahyar, Badin, Nawab Shah and Hyderabad.

Among the leading personalities who participated in the fun gala were Syed Mohammad Hussain Mehnti, Ameer-e-Jamat Islami, Sindh, Dr Mohammad Shahid, Chairman of the Social Welfare Department, University of Karachi, Feroz-ul-Haque, Vice President, Sindh Olympic Association, Brigadier (Retd.) Abdul Jabbar Butt, National Director, Orphan Family Support Programme of the Al-Khidmat Foundation, Ayaz Khan, TV comedian, and many others.

Speaking on the occasion, Syed Mohammad Hussain Mehnti, Ameer-e-Jamat Islami, Sindh, said children are the supreme assets of the nation. If they are deprived of their childhood—socially, economically, physically and mentally, Pakistan will get deprived of its potential human resources for social progress, economic empowerment, peace and order, social stability and good citizenry.