German Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck has stated that his country is deliberating upon initiating development projects in Pakistan due to an improved security situation in the country.

He made these remarks during a meeting with Interior Minister Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Islamabad on Monday.

The German Ambassador expressed gratitude to the law enforcement agencies of Pakistan for the improvement in the security situation in the country.

The Interior Minister said relations between Pakistan and Germany have significantly strengthened, and they will hopefully further continue to do so in days to come.

With regard to occupied Kashmir, Shah said Pakistan had tried to resolve the Kashmir issue peacefully.

However, he said that the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is neither ready on mediation nor dialogue. The Interior Minister added that the extremist face of Modi had been exposed before the world, referring to Prime Minister Imran Khan's speech at the United Nations General Assembly earlier in the week.