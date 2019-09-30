Share:

Afghanistan held presidential elections on 28 September. At least 32 people were reportedly killed and dozens more injured in a series of attacks which took place across the country on election day.

The major rival of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, Abdullah Abdullah, has claimed victory in the country's presidential election, AFP has reported.

"The results will be announced by the Independent Election Commission but we have the most votes. The election is not going to go to a second round," Abdullah said during a press conference.

