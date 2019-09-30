Share:

Okara - A girl and a woman were raped after abducted in separate incident occurred in different areas.

According to police sources, In village Kharal Kalan, Aqsa Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Ashiq, was abducted at gunpoint by Amjad Ali, Saleem and their accomplices.

They carried her to a house at Chah Chattoowala where Amjad Amjad Ali raped her for two days. When her condition worsened, they threw her near the village and escaped.

In another incident, Rukhsana Bibi, wife of Muhammad Nawaz, resident of village 52/3R, was abducted by Rana Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Farooq, Ghulam Mustafa and their accomplices to a house in village 43/GD where Ghulam Mustafa assaulted the woman sexually. The police have registered separate cases and launched investigation.