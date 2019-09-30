Share:

KARACHI - Spokesperson for Sindh government and Adviser to Sindh Chief Minister on Law, Environment, Coastal Development and Climate Change Barrister Murtaza Wahab in a statement on Sunday said that the vitality of Haleji Lake would be restored by releasing fresh water into it and draining out salt water after about 25 years.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that Haleji Lake would once again be converted into eco-friendly for birds and animals. The adviser said that the Department of Environment had started taking steps towards invigorating the lake.

Barrister Wahab said that the past beauty and elegance of the Haleji Lake would be restored by adopting innovatory measures. He said that feeding fresh water into the lake was one such step. He said releasing fresh water into the lake would help in lessening the quantity of total dissolving salt which would consequently help in turning the lake into an eco-friendly lake. It would also help turning the lake into a sanctuary not only for fish but also for other water animals like crocodiles and tortoise afresh, he added.

He said that ultimately it would be beneficial for the local population which depends on fishing for their livelihood.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Lake would once again be made a well-liked picnic destination as well as renowned bird sanctuary.

The Adviser said that hundreds of trees would be planted around the lake to add to its natural beauty and strengthen its soil. He said that the area of the lake that had turned into marshy with little or no water would again be filled with fresh water. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Sindh government would not let the lake shrink into oblivion not matter what difficulties were involved.

The Adviser said that Haleji Lake would once again be the Asia’s biggest sanctuary for migratory birds. He hoped that Haleji Lake would become the most popular, picnic, fishing and bird-watching point for the residents of the province. Murtaza Wahab vowed that the Sindh government would not let this beautiful lake to be deserted due to shortage of fresh water or poor maintenance.