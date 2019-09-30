Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University spokesman Khuram Shahzad has said that the recent law and order situations created by some miscreant students was under pre-planned conspiracy to create negative image of the university at specific times. Clarifying his statement, he said that as PU improved 39 times in QS ranking, a minor brawl between two student organizations erupted in March this year however it was projected at large scale through a mobile video to fan propaganda regarding law and order situation on campus. Moreover, he said, on June 24, Nature Publishing group, the world-class publisher of high impact scientific and medical information established in 1869, ranked Punjab University No 1 in natural sciences research in Pakistan. However, he said, just after two days there was a quarrel between two student organizations aimed at tarnishing repute of the university.