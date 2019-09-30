Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan China Joint Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCJCCI) Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain on Sunday claimed that three-day International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition-2019 attracted around 40,000 trade visitors from relevant fields.

Talking to media here, he said that over 250 delegates from seven countries including Belarus, China, Germany, Jordan, UAE, Japan, Austria etc participated in the exhibition in which 120 local and 130 foreign companies showcased over 200 products at 250 stalls. The recent event was jointly organised by the PCJCCI and E-commerce Gateway Pakistan (EGP) at Lahore Expo Centre, he mentioned.

He claimed that almost all sector of the world engineering industry showcased their latest technology, equipment and innovative ideas of new products at the exhibition.

He added that exhibition led the way in delivering the most outstanding opportunities for all participants in different sectors like, Fiber Laser Cutting Machine, Brick Machinery, Mining Equipment, Road Building Equipment, Glass Fiber, Oil & Gas Refined Products, Chemical & Acrylic Fibers and Threads, chilled Iron Shot & Grit, Puff Smacks Machine, Rice Machine, Stationary and Mobile Compressor Station, Soya Protein Machine, tyres of all Vehicles, Truck Mounted Concrete Pump, Electric Screwdrivers, Power Shearing & Bending Machine, Truck, Buses, Prime Movers, Block Making Machinery, Concrete Mixer, Diesel / Gas Generators, Drilling Machinery, Fuel Dispenser ,UPS Inverter & Batteries, Power Cable & Switchgear, Construction Hoist, Gantry crane, CNC Machinery etc.

He mentioned that EGP and Lahore Chamber Of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) also facilitated Business to Business (B2B) meetings during the events from September 26 to 28.

The exhibition, he asserted, was initiated to facilitate effective interaction among several camaraderie of the machine tool, automation, and cutting tool and user industries.

PCJCCI Senior Vice President Ahmed Hasnain said that International Engineering and Machinery Exhibition 2019 acted as a source of inspiration and real opportunities for business ventures to the local businesses and industries.

Further, it also opened doors for the up gradation of local industry by introducing emerging technologies and to develop businesses based on futuristic approach in order to take maximum benefits out of CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and BRI (Belt and Road Initiative), he added.

He said “This Business-to-Business Exhibition aims to be a one-stop shop for all the engineering industry products from processing technology to the finished products.

Hence, the event was a wonderful opportunity to see a range of products to thousands of potential buyers, who attended the exhibition.”

PCJCCI Secretary General Salahuddin Hanif hoped that exhibition would also help in developing international and domestic manufacturers, suppliers of machine tools and automation products/services, thus creating a unique platform to leverage the rapidly growing Pakistan’s market.