Share:

According to a report by the Tehran Times, the Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi will visit Iran to mediate the growing tension between Iran and Saudi Arabia .

“Abdul-Mahdi, who has arrived from Saudi Arabia wants to invite Saudi Crown Prince Bin Salman and the Iranian President Hassan Rouhani to Baghdad for a meeting,” an Iraqi website reported.

Abdul-Mahdi traveled to Riyadh on September 25, where he met King Salman bin Abdul Aziz and Prince Mohammed bin Salman, also called MBS.

Sources who spoke to the Lebanese channel Al-Mayadeen said that the Iraqi prime minister was attempting to introduce an initiative to quell tensions between Saudi Arabia and Iran in Baghdad.

The United States and Saudi Arabia have blamed Iran for the September 14 drone attacks on Saudi oil facilities, a claim which Iran says is unsubstantiated.

The Pakistani government has also voiced its concerns about the tensions between Iran and Saudi Arabia .

Prime Minister Imran Khan has said he was acting as a mediator between Iran and the U.S. and Saudi Arabia .

In a press statement on the sidelines of the recent UN General Assembly, PM Khan said, "I cannot disclose more now, except that we are trying to do so and mediate."

"The U.S. president asked me to meditate and I already spoke with the Iranian president yesterday," PM Khan said.

PM Khan met Iran's President Rouhani in New York on September 23.

"We also talked with Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and he asked me to talk to the Iranian president, where he knew I would meet him, and President Trump asked me whether we could ease the tension and maybe even reach a new agreement."