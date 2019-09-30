Share:

ISLAMABAD - Jamrud Kings won the Zalmi Madrasa League-III after defeating Waziristan Warriors North by 8 runs in the final played at Younus Khan Cricket Stadium in Miranshah on Sunday. Jamrud Kings batted first and posted target of 63 runs at the loss of 4 wickets. After an intense encounter, Warriors fell short by 8 runs as they completed their innings at 56 for the loss of 6 wickets. Man of the tournament and man of the final was Mohammad Ullah who played brilliantly throughout the tournament.