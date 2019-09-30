Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kelsea Ballerini has been writing ‘’like crazy’’ as she’s been making her new album.

The 26-year-old country star has admitted to changing her creative process whilst making her upcoming album, which is markedly different in tone to ‘Unapologetically’.

Asked what stage she’s reached in making her upcoming album, Kelsea shared: ‘’We have 10 songs done, hundreds written, and we’re trying to figure what other colours and textures we need.

‘’There’s a song with horns, a song with a string quartet, two collaborations that are polar opposites, musically. I’m just having fun.’’

The singer’s previous album touches on a painful break-up, as well as her marriage to Morgan Evans.

However, her new album won’t have an identifiable ‘’concept’’.

Speaking to the BBC, Kelsea explained: ‘’This time, I took the pressure off having a concept and just let myself write. And I wrote like crazy. I wrote more country than I’ve ever written and more pop than I’ve ever written.

We put the saddest song out first.’’