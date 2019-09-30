Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)- The Kashmir Scandinavian Council (KSC) has welcomed Prime Minister Imran Khan’s historic address to the United Nations General Assembly.

The organisation appreciated Khan for his bold and impressive speech at the UNGA, wherein the PM had highlighted the plight of besieged Kashmiris besides exposing Modi-led fascist regime’s racist ideology.

Voicing his satisfaction over the Prime Minister’s speech the KSC Executive Director Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan, said in a statement issued on Sunday, that the PM’s landmark speech has opened up new avenues and opportunities for pro-Kashmir lobbying groups besides paving the way for Kashmiri diaspora community to present Kashmir case more effectively at international level.

He said that the prime minister’s speech on one hand raised the morale of besieged Kashmiris in the Indian-held Kashmir while on the other it has proved as a catalyst for awaken the conscience of the world, which has been remorselessly watching the gory dance of death in Kashmir silently like that of a bystander.

The KSC chief expressed the hope that the world will shun its policy of indifference towards Kashmir and play its much needed role to settle the lingering dispute of Kashmir which he said was the major cause and consequence of tension and rights violations in the occupied Kashmir.

Lauding PM Khan’s role as a global leader, Sardar Ali Shahnawaz Khan said, “It was heartening to see that PM Khan aptly raised the most pressing issues faced by the Muslims around the globe and sought early redressal of the issues that have been major cause of the split between Muslims and the West.

Girl, woman sexually assaulted

Okara - A girl and a woman were raped after abducted in separate incident occurred in different areas. According to police sources, In village Kharal Kalan, Aqsa Bibi, daughter of Muhammad Ashiq, was abducted at gunpoint by Amjad Ali, Saleem and their accomplices. They carried her to a house at Chah Chattoowala where Amjad Amjad Ali raped her for two days. When her condition worsened, they threw her near the village and escaped. In another incident, Rukhsana Bibi, wife of Muhammad Nawaz, resident of village 52/3R, was abducted by Rana Muhammad Arif, Muhammad Farooq, Ghulam Mustafa and their accomplices to a house in village 43/GD where Ghulam Mustafa assaulted the woman sexually. The police have registered separate cases and launched investigation.