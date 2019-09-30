Share:

LAHORE - The Lahore Arts Council staged “Putli Tamasha”, a favourite show of children, at Alhamra Art Centre here on Sunday.

People of all ages hailing from various walks of life enjoyed it. Providing purposeful and meaningful entertainment to the masses through “Puppet shows” is centuries-old tradition. Lahore Arts Council is working day and night for the development of every area of arts and has always played a significant role; various shows on different topics are being organized through Puppet shows at Alhamra every Sunday.

In every Puppet show Alhamra has highlighted various issues like health, education and environment etc. Children along with their parents are invited to attend the show on every Sunday. Puppet show is a regular feature of the LAC to promote culture and traditions with children in understanding their folk legacies which is an important part of their devolvement.

LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that for decades the Lahore Arts Council has been presenting the children’s show “Putli Tamasha” to provide purposeful and positive entertainment to the children in the best environment. He further said that “Putli Tamasha” is a cultural beauty, which is kept alive by Alhamra and this medium is a great source of meaningful entertainment for children. In addition to the puppet show, children’s all-time favorite drama “Ainak Waal Jin” Alla Din Jadu Ka Chiragh” and educational drama “Taleem” has also presented to the children and their families.