LAHORE - Lahore Development Authority Director General Usman Moazam on Sunday reviewed renovation and beautification work at the Thokar Niaz Beg intersection, especially with regard to traffic management and physical ambience of the area. He called for strict adherence to deadlines and completion of all types of activities for beautification and uplifting of Thokar Niaz Beg junction within a fortnight. In order to give a fresh look to the 1km three-lane dual carriageway Thokar flyover, the director general said entire length of the flyover should be painted. He told the officials to arrange ornamental lights and do horticulture work in the area to give it a green look. Chief Engineer of LDA Mazhar Hussain Khan said on this occasion that all temporary encroachments under the flyover had been removed. Work is under way to set up green areas on both sides of the canal and land is being levelled for this purpose, he said. Landscaping and horticulture work is also under way, he said. He said that walkways on both sides of Canal Road for pedestrians were being constructed and protective fences will also be installed throughout length of these foot paths. He said that substantial patchwork on Canal Road from Thokar Niaz Beg Chowk to EME Society had been done and the remaining work will be completed within one week.