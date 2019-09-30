Share:

LAHORE - A Book titled ‘Successful Women Educators and Human Development in Punjab’ was launched on 28 September 2019 by Lahore School of Economics (LSE) at Avari Hotel. The book was successfully launched in the presence of renowned educationist and Federal Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood. Shafqat Mahmood congratulated Sabiha on her 10th book. He said that the culture of research needs to be promoted. He said women have done amazing contributions as teachers,daughters and mothers. The panelists at the book launch included DrFareehaZafar, Ms. NasreenKasuri, Dr. NajmaNajam, Ms.Souriya Anwar, Ms. SalimaHashmi, and MrKhawarMumtaz.