Share:

Speaker Malaysian House of the Representatives Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof along with a delegation will arrive in Islamabad on Tuesday on a three-day visit to Pakistan.During his stay in Pakistan, the Malaysian Speaker besides meeting with his Pakistani counterpart will also meet with the political hierarchy of the country.

The matters pertaining to promotion of bilateral ties and parliamentary exchanges will be discussed in these meetings.The Malaysian delegation will also have an interactive session with Parliamentary Kashmir Committee to have an insight of the Kashmir issue and the ongoing situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Malaysia and Pakistan had always supported each other at regional and international parliamentary forums such as Inter-Parliamentary Union, Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Asian Parliamentary Assembly and Parliamentary Union of OIC Members States.