ATTOCK - A man was shot dead by his opponents here DHQ Hospital Attock on Sunday.

The police have arrested the killers whose identity could not be ascertained till filing of this report.

As per details, in Madrota village, two groups had a quarrel over some dispute which resulted in injuries to members of both the groups.

All the injured were brought to the hospital for medical treatment. In the hospital both groups again had a quarrel. In result a man whose name could not be known till filing of this report, shot injured his opponent Sultan Sikandar who succumbed to injuries. As per PRO Attock Police, the assassin has been arrested and further investigation has been started.