Pakistani actor Mehwish Hayat on Sunday cleared the air on Twitter surrounding a video in which she had refused to speak on the Kashmir crisis.

In the video, a reporter made multiple attempts for the Na Maloom Afraad star to pass a comment on the Kashmir crisis.

However, the actor, who attained a new fan-base after she spoke against the prejudiced portrayal of Pakistan in Indian cinema, remained tight-lipped and said that “mana kar diya hai” (I've been asked not to speak).

Fans of course did not hold back and lashed out at the actress for being inconsiderate. However, the Load Wedding star tweeted to explain her actions, explaining that her Public Relations team did not consider the charity event to be an appropriate place for her to discuss political matters.

Mehwish then assured fans that she had plans to discuss the issue and expressed how she has been the "most vocal globally" on Kashmir.

"The leaked video is being taken out of context. I’ve been the most vocal on #Kashmir issue globally & will continue to do so. I have big plans for next steps. This was a charity event & was requested by the PR not to be political & not distract from the orphans I was there to help," the tweet read.