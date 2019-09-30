Share:

KARACHI - Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) on Sunday condemned the elements that used names of Mohajirs and Karachi to spread pro India propaganda on the occasion of the United Nations General Assembly session, addressed by Prime Minister Imran Khan. MQM-P is part of federal government led by Prime Minister Imran Khan and also enjoys representation in the federal cabinet including key ministerial posts of law affairs held by Faroogh Naseem and IT by party’s convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

In a statement issued from the party, it said that while the Pakistan’s leadership was raising the issue of Kashmir in the United Nations, some elements who were citizens of United States and United Kingdom used the Indian media, lobbyists and politicians to defame the country. “These people used the slogans for Mohajirs and Karachi which was also a conspiracy against the both,” the statement said adding that such acts are condemnable.

It said that every Mohajir is as patriot as any other Pakistani and fully understands the conspiracy of those using their names at the behest of Indian authorities. “We are fully committed to foil any such conspiracy,” the party expressed its resolve.

It is pertinent to mention here that former Muttahida Qaumi Movement leaders, who now run an anti-Pakistan advocacy organization, Nadeem Nusrat and Wasay Jalil, launched a campaign in the United Nations on the occasion of the UN General Assembly session addressed by the prime minister.

The two not only spoke with the India media blaming authorities in the country of their human rights violations in the urban Sindh especially in Karachi against Mohajir community but also used a number of taxis and buses in New York to lament authorities in Pakistan.