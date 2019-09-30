Share:

MIRPUR (AJK) - The public-sector Mirpur University of Science and Technology’s Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Habibur Rehman has constituted two separate committees to assess the loss suffered by the varsity in September 24 terrible earthquake in Mirpur.

Both of the committees have started working to compile a comprehensive report for onward submission to the AJK government. Disclosing this, Registrar MUST Prof Muhammad Waris Jirral told this Correspondent here on Sunday that both the committees, headed by Dean of Engineering Dept Prof Dr Anwar Khatab, would evaluate the damages caused by the catastrophe besides ascertaining the basic causes of the catastrophe that reportedly rendered hundreds of thousands of people in scores of villages of Mirpur sub division shelter-less.

“The evaluation Committee has submitted its assessment report about damages to the government through the focal person - Commissioner Mirpur Tayyab Ch for further necessary action”, Waris informed.

Seismic experts from UET Peshawar, NED Varsity Karachi assess losses caused by catastrophe

“The varsity suffered the material loss to the tune of about Rs391 million as determined by the two committees also comprising visiting seismic experts from Peshawar University of Engineering and Technology who visited all academic and administrative blocks of the varsity’s city campus and the secretariat besides other buildings in the jurisdiction of the MUST”, the Registrar revealed.

He said that the five-member inspection team of seismic experts from the UET Peshawar headed by Prof Javed Khan visited the MUST on the invitation of VC Prof Dr Habibur Rehman for the inspection of the buildings. The team also visited adjoining much-affected Jatallan down, reportedly the epicentre of the Sept. 24 catastrophe.

He said that another team headed by Prof Dr Muhammad Masood Rafi, Chairman department of Earthquake Engineering NED University Karachi and member of the USGS research group, also visited MUST recommended to the civil engineering department chairman and Project Director MUST for repair and maintenance of the damaged structure. He said that huge amount would be required to put things aligned.

The team also visited the site of the epicentre in the outskirt of Mirpur city accompanied by the MUST officials including the Registrar and other concerned seasoned academicians to reap the purpose.