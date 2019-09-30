Share:

Islamabad - Prime Minister Imran Khan who returned after 10-day visit to Saudi Arabia and the United States on Sunday reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue supporting the just struggle of the people of Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) till they achieve their freedom goal.

“No matter whether the world is standing by them or not we (Pakistan) are with them in their struggle of freedom,” Imran Khan told a zealous gathering at Islamabad airport.

A large number of PTI leaders, workers, and ordinary citizens had gathered there to accord PM Khan a rousing welcome after his participation in 74th United Nations General Assembly session where he raised voice for the besieged Kashmiris in a very effective manner.

“First of all, I thank my nation. The way you prayed for me, for us, to be able to present Kashmir’s case before the UN,” began the prime minister. “I especially thank Bushra Bibi because she prayed a lot for us,” he said about his wife.

He asked the people to remember that Pakistan is standing with Kashmir. “Whether the world stands with Kashmiris or not, Pakistan is standing by them. And, we are standing by them because we want to please Allah.”

Speaking of the lockdown which has been in place since August 5 in the occupied Kashmir, he said India has locked eight million people of Kashmir by imposing illegal curfew there.

“I want to remind you that a struggle goes through highs and low. There are good times and bad times, you should not be disappointed. Kashmiris are looking towards you, and God willing, they will win; they will get independence,” the prime minister said.

“All Kashmiris, their women and children, are looking to Pakistan and its people. We will expose fascist Modi’s government, this Muslim hating government, on every platform.”

The prime minister said that he had said this before that God rewards those who make efforts.

Prime Minister Imran Khan delivered a historic speech in the UN General Assembly on Sept 27, highlighting the Kashmir, Islamphobia, global warming and money laundering issues in his most articulated and emphatic manner, which won worldwide accolades.

On the sidelines of the UNGA, he also spoke at various international think tanks and interacted with the global media during his week-long stay in the US.

He also held meetings with various heads of the governments and political leaders including US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, UK Premier Boris Johnson, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, UN Secretary General and others.

Loud cheers could be heard as the prime minister made his way to the main hall to speak to the people gathered at the airport to receive him.

Banners and posters, some praising Imran Khan and others highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, were put up at the airport and on the main thoroughfares in the city.

Earlier, senior leaders of PTI welcomed the premier, Foreign Minister Qureshi and other members of his delegation.

Ahead of the premier’s arrival in Pakistan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Awan had announced that members of the party and leaders would give a grand reception to the premier.

PTI leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had also called on people to give Prime Minister Imran a “hero’s welcome”, saying: “PM IK fought Kashmir’s case like a true hero. His unequivocal speech at the UNGA helped transform Pakistan’s image globally.”

Earlier on Sunday, Prime Minister departed for Islamabad after a brief stay in Jeddah.

On Saturday, the prime minister started his journey back home on a commercial flight from New York’s JFK Airport, where he was seen off by Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Maleeha Lodhi.