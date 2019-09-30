Share:

Pakistan have won the toss and opted to bat first against Sri Lanka in the second ODI at the National Stadium Karachi.

The opening ODI of the three-match series on Friday was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain and waterlogged outfield.

Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed said that he was looking to post a big total on a typical National Stadium wicket that looked supportive for batting.

Iftikhar Ahmed, 29, was handed his first ODI cap after four years. He last played for Pakistan against England in 2015.

Pakistan chose to snub Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Abid Ali and Mohammad Hasnain for the match.

President Arif Alvi is expected to visit the stadium to witness a match that could prove to be a watershed moment in the Pakistan Cricket Board's bid to alleviate foreign teams' concerns regarding touring the country.

Playing XI:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imamul Haq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Wahab Riaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Amir and Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Lahiru Thrimanne, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Danushka Gunathilaka, Avishka Fernando, Oshada Fernando, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Isuru Udana, Wanindu Hasaranga, Nuwan Pradeep, Lahiru Kumara